U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard is accompanying a plane load of convicts from Chicago to New York. The plane crashes spectacularly, and Mark Sheridan escapes. But when Diplomatic Security Agent John Royce is assigned to help Gerard recapture Sheridan, it becomes clear that Sheridan is more than just another murderer.
|Tommy Lee Jones
|Marshal Samuel Gerard
|Wesley Snipes
|Mark Sheridan
|Robert Downey Jr.
|John Royce
|Joe Pantoliano
|Marshal Cosmo Renfro
|Daniel Roebuck
|Deputy Marshal Bobby Biggs
|Tom Wood
|Deputy Marshal Noah Newman
View Full Cast >