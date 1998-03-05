1998

U.S. Marshals

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 5th, 1998

Studio

Kopelson Entertainment

U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard is accompanying a plane load of convicts from Chicago to New York. The plane crashes spectacularly, and Mark Sheridan escapes. But when Diplomatic Security Agent John Royce is assigned to help Gerard recapture Sheridan, it becomes clear that Sheridan is more than just another murderer.

Cast

Tommy Lee JonesMarshal Samuel Gerard
Wesley SnipesMark Sheridan
Robert Downey Jr.John Royce
Joe PantolianoMarshal Cosmo Renfro
Daniel RoebuckDeputy Marshal Bobby Biggs
Tom WoodDeputy Marshal Noah Newman

