Over 4 hours of rare footage of both CV-8 and CV-12, including the film "The Life and Death of the U.S.S. Hornet, footage from the Doolittle raid and CV-8 at Santa Cruz. Features footage from the launching of CV-12 through her WWII service, including flight deck activities, gun camera footage and more. Also includes footage from the Hornet's recovery of Apollo 11 and 12. Bonus features include a Navy Training film on catapulting from a carrier and film on Torpedo Squadron 8.