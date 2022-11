Not Available

'U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE – LIVE IN BERLIN', directed by Matt Askem, is performed in the round with the same innovative production as its companion iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour which 'reinvented the arena show' (Rolling Stone) two years before. The film follows the action as it moves between multiple performance areas and the groundbreaking state of the art 100 foot LED screen suspended above the arena-length walkway.