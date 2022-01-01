Not Available

U2 Go Home: Live from Slane Castle, Ireland is a concert video release by rock band U2 from the European leg of their Elevation Tour. Recorded on 1 September 2001 at Slane Castle on the band's featured stop in County Meath, Ireland, it was released on DVD in November 2003. Although Slane Concerts at Slane Castle are traditionally held once a year, U2 played two concerts. This was the final concert of the first European leg of the Elevation Tour. The film was the second of two concert releases from the tour, preceded by 2001's Elevation 2001: Live from Boston.