U2: The Joshua Tree

This Classic Albums feature on The Joshua Tree is a fantastic look into the production of the legendary album. The new interviews with Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno, and Flood are very warm and filled with personality and information. The highlights are the conversations with Edge, where he plays guitar along with "With or Without You", discussing his favorite guitar moments on the song, and when he shares the original demo of "Where the Streets Have No Name" produced in his home. Daniel Lanois (producer) shares his favorite instrumental moments, and Bono seems actually humble throughout (an amazing feat, it must have been done in editing).