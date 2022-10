1983

Recorded at the breathtakingly beautiful Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado in 1983, this concert features Irish rock sensation U2 and front man Bono in their early glory days. The program includes five previously unreleased songs and a director's commentary. Songs featured are "Out of Control," "Into the Heart," "Surrender," "Two Hearts Beat As One," "New Year's Day," "I Threw a Brick Through a Window" and "Party Girl."