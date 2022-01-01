U2 - Zoo TV Live from Sydney

1994

U2 had been a major entity in the rock music world for many years by the time they released the ACHTUNG BABY album. Yet, it was this album that brought the band from popular rock act to multimedia force as their concerts began to include the video screen as an important part of the show. Following ACHTUNG BABY was the ZOOROPA album and one of U2's most successful (both artistically and commercially) tours, the Zoo TV Tour, in which the multimedia experience was expanded upon. This 1993 concert in Sydney, Austraila captures the Irish rockers in prime form, performing such hits as "Numb," "Even Better than the Real Thing," "One," "Bullet the Blue Sky," and "Where the Streets Have No Names."