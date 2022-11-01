Not Available

U218 Videos is a music video compilation DVD by U2 from 2006, released the same day as its compilation album, U218 Singles. The compilation features their most popular videos from "New Year's Day" in 1983 to "The Saints Are Coming" in 2006. The DVD features videos from the band's two previous music video compilations, The Best of 1980–1990 and The Best of 1990–2000, as well as several videos that have never been previously released. The main section of the DVD contains 19 videos, including two videos for both "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of" and "Walk On." The DVD also contains bonus material with two documentaries, The Making of "Vertigo" and A Story of One, as well as seven additional music videos.