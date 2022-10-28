Uang Lady of the Forest and City

Not Available

After hearing rumors of a naked girl living in a dangerous forested area near Kanchanaburi a family decide to go out there to find her as they think correctly that she could be a missing relative. They hire a local tough guy and go in there heavily armed and do battle with some well armed thieves who are also after the same prey as them...the naked girl. Uang, the girl, is protected by a tiger and has lived there in a small hut all her life but her life changes when they take her back to Bangkok and she finds out running around naked is not so easy.