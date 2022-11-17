Not Available

A half-hour immersion under the trees, road after road, with a succession of landscapes from the Périgord Noir... “uaoen” is a dreamlike film that leads the spectator through a landscape in transformation: in turn, its image is transformed, tree by tree, pixel by pixel — the landscape looses it’s iconography and its depth all while moving towards a final rupture with perspective by becoming completely flat. A work which frees itself from classical film dogma in order to become a space that is open and thus reserved for the liberty of the imagination.