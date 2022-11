Not Available

A short documentary about the impact of pejorative language on HIV-positive gay men. Listings on gay dating sites increasingly specify that the poster is 'clean' or 'disease-free' and requests of his potential matches, 'u b 2'. Of course, people are free to specify anything that's important to them, but how does the choice of these words impact the positive men who read them? What image does it give of our community? Do words matter?