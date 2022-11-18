UB40 - The Collection

Not Available

Over the course of more than two decades, Birmingham's UB40 have become global ambassadors for reggae, a journey captured perfectly on The Collection. This programme is split into two main sections: a 26-track video collection and a documentary detailing their 20th anniversary concert in September 2001. Forgoing chronology in favour of a more random approach, the video selection is slightly disjointed on a visual level, leaping from decade to decade within the space of a couple of tracks. While they have never made a truly great video (most feature the band lip-synching in various places around the world) UB40 have certainly been prolific over the years. "One In Ten" and "Food for Thought", their earliest work, represented the sound of young, multicultural Britain just as well as the more lauded Specials. And while there have perhaps been a few too many covers in recent times, it is hard to deny the effectiveness of "Red, Red Wine" and "Kingston Town".