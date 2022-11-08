Not Available

The fourth and final Japanese entry in the 1957 Venice Film Festival, Ubagaruma is also known as The Baby Carriage. Upon discovering that her father has a mistress, a young girl befriends the "other woman" and her child. Realizing that her half-sister is doomed to being regarded as an outcast, the heroine sets about to spiritually legitimize the girl. It was difficult for the festival judges to assess the film, since it apparently had been severely edited to conform with American censorship. The judges were, however, impressed by Ubagaruma's curious blend of comedy and drama.