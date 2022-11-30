Убаво време за умирање

Not Available

Without a doubt, one of the oldest occurrences of mankind is suicide, however, this film presents a different manner of this negative phenomenon in developing societies. Meti, a male of around 50 years of age, married with three children, decides to commit suicide twice from his monotony of life and his inability to care for his family. On the other hand, being fixated on the exact date, day, and hour, Meti leaves far away from his home, never to find exactness.... He does not commit suicide. There is always a reason to live...