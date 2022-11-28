Uber zwei Filme von Peter Nestler

Not Available

TELEKRITIK was a series of programs with at least ten installments between 1973 and 1975. Its commissioning editor, Angelika Wittlich, had just finished university when she began her work. In his vindication of Peter Nestler’s films, Gansera stages the office space (located in the WDR headquarters in Cologne), and in particular the desk, as the center of his exploration – a desktop documentary in the analog age. He reads from malicious articles about the filmmaker, shows excerpts from Aufsätze and Von Griechenland, and emphasises aspects by pointing out details with still photographs of certain sequences.