Pulling back the curtain on the labor issues surrounding Uber and the gig economy, UBER LAND tells the story of a scandal-ridden company that upended transportation, defied regulators, decimated the taxi industry, and ended up cannibalizing its own drivers. From the ashes of the Great Recession came the gig economy, which promised independence and flexibility for workers. Now, more than ten years later, the veneer of the gig economy has faded as the harsh reality of this particular Silicon Valley experiment has set in. UBER LAND is the David and Goliath story of the drivers who took on Uber. The film follows four different San Francisco based drivers -- Eric, Robin, Antonio, and Xavier -- as these independent contractors navigate the exploitative waters of the gig economy where many workers earn meager wages and have few labor protections.