Ubit bossa

The situation of the characters in the film is not envied. Marketer Stas has a new leader - his classmate Oleg, who loves to mock employees. Nika, the impregnable in all respects employee of the traffic police, has a major - major who does not manage to get a girl. No better situation is Temych, who wants to substitute his own boss at work. Three friends decide to take revenge on their bosses. But they will not succeed in remaining unpunished, since any crime is followed by inevitable punishment...