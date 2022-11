Not Available

Based on Alfredy Jarrry's 1896 play about a greedy, overweight, selfish dude named Pere Ubu. The story follows Ubu on his journey to overthrow the current ruler and become King of Poland. Along the way he betrays many of his followers, taxes the civilians to an unreasonable degree and eventually slaughters everyone. Along his side, is the equally crude but somehow more likable Mere Ubu, who's like a foul mouthed Lady Macbeth.