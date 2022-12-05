Учитель для России

Not Available

"Teacher for Russia" is about a community of caring people who change the Russian school for the better every day. The participants of the program-graduates and specialists from different fields-make a non-trivial choice: they move to small towns and villages in Russia to become teachers in local schools for two years. Teachers for Russia works to ensure that every child can become the author of their life, regardless of where they were born and grew up. So the program intends to equalize the chances of children for a high-quality school education, for a decent future and for the opportunity to dream for real.