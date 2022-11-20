Udhar Ka Sindur

Not Available

Wealthy Dr. Shivnath decides to adopt an injured orphan named Rajkumar, who has been separated from his sister, Munni, much to the chagrin of his wife, Janki, who resents him and reserves her love for her two biological children, Premnath and Sudha. Years later all the children have grown up, and Dr. Shivnath may have nothing but regret in adopting Rajkumar - who is not only living a dual life; getting into arguments and fisticuffs with Premnath; but may also soon be arrested by Inspector Chauhan for marketing and distributing fake currency.