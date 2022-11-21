Not Available

Udhavikku Varalaamaa

    Muthurasu (Karthik) has come to the city to earn money to finance his mother's (Vadivukkarasi) operation and asks for ideas from his friend Annamalai (Janagaraj). To rent a place owned by a Brahmin couple (Manivannan and Kovai Sarala), Muthurasu transforms himself into a Brahmin Pichumani and also falls in love with Mythili (Devayani), the couple's daughter. Getting a job at a company owned by a devout Muslim (Jaiganesh) makes him put on the garb of Hussein, a Muslim. Things get more complicated when an unsafe situation makes him take on the role of Pastor James, a Christian and Stella (Sangeetha), his secretary in the office where he works as Hussein, falls in love with him.

