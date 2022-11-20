Udo Lindenberg: Stärker als die Zeit

Not Available

Udo Lindenberg has never been more popular than today. But many younger people can't do anything with him because he has been submerged for years. The ARD shows a documentary that is worth seeing, which explains why Udo Lindenberg has become a kind of secret president of Germany. The documentary shows all stages from the earliest beginnings through his breakthrough to his crash and comeback. Lindenberg made his first money at the age of 16 as a drummer in a band of the US Army in Tripoli. Lindenberg made 800 DM a day and thus earned a multiple of his father's as a teenager. From then on it was clear that Lindenberg wanted to put everything on one card and remain a musician.