Oleg lives in a small Belarusian village with his wife, three children, and his in-laws. He has practiced more than one trade: ensign, tractor driver, technician at a local school... Then he decides to leave for Moscow to earn extra money: the life of many people compels them to do this (it is always better here we are not). Yet, what reason has Oleg? A closer acquaintance with the life that remains behind in Belarus provides an unexpected answer to this question.