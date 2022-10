Not Available

UFC 117: Silva vs. Sonnen was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on August 7, 2010 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, United States. * Heavyweight bout: Junior dos Santos vs. Roy Nelson * Welterweight bout: Matt Hughes vs. Ricardo Almeida * Lightweight bout: United States Clay Guida vs. Brazil Rafael dos Anjos * Catchweight (171.5 lbs) bout: Jon Fitch vs. Thiago Alves * Middleweight Championship bout: Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen