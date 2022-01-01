UFC 122: Marquardt vs. Okami

Not Available

This was the UFC's second event in Germany and second in continental Europe. The sport has been met with severe criticism by German media, which led to the banning of minors from the first German UFC event (UFC 99).The sport itself was actually banned from broadcast altogether in Germany in March 2010 due to the "extent of violence [being] shown to be unacceptable." Regardless, UFC combated the opposition, after stating: "Not getting TV isn't going to stop us; we're going to keep going. We can't get into Ontario; we're opening an office there. It doesn't bother us."Vitor Belfort was set to face Yushin Okami in the main event, with the winner receiving a middleweight title shot. However, on September 21, 2010, Belfort withdrew with what was first said to be an injury. It was later reported that Belfort pulled out of the fight to face Anderson Silva. Nate Marquardt ended up fighting Yushin Okami in the main event what was be a title eliminator bout