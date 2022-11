Not Available

UFC 126: Silva vs. Belfort was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on February 5, 2011 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NevadaThe event featured:Middleweight Championship bout: Anderson Silva (c) vs. Vitor BelfortLight Heavyweight bout: Forrest Griffin vs. Rich FranklinLight Heavyweight bout: Jon Jones vs. Ryan BaderWelterweight bout: Jake Ellenberger vs. Carlos Eduardo RochaBantamweight bout: Miguel Torres vs. Antonio Banuelos