UFC 129: St-Pierre vs. Shields took place on April 30, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. The event broke the previous record and set a new one for the largest attendance in North American MMA history with over 55,000 inside Rogers Stadium. The card was headlined by two title fights: World Welterweight Championship: Georges St-Pierre vs. Jake Shields and World Featherweight Championship: Jose Aldo vs. Mark Hominick.