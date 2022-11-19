UFC 132: Cruz vs. Faber 2

Not Available

UFC 132 was originally set to feature a rematch between B.J. Penn and Jon Fitch, but both were forced to withdraw because of injuries. Evan Dunham was expected to face George Sotiropoulos at the event, but was forced off the card with an injury and replaced by Rafael dos Anjos. Jason Miller was scheduled to face Aaron Simpson at this event. However, Miller was removed from the card after accepting a coaching position on The Ultimate Fighter 14, and replaced by Brad Tavares. Cub Swanson was expected to face Erik Koch at this event, but was forced from the bout with an injury. Koch was instead moved to UFC Fight Night 25 to take on Jonathan Brookins.