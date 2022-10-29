Not Available

UFC 142: Aldo vs. Mendes (also billed as "UFC: Rio 2") takes place Jan. 14 at HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to the PPV lineup, prelims air live on FX. Headlining the card is UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo (20-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) fighting in his home country against undefeated top contender Chad Mendes (11-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC). The full UFC 142 card includes: MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view) Champ Jose Aldo vs. Chad Mendes (for featherweight title) Vitor Belfort vs. Anthony Johnson Mike Massenzio vs. Rousimar Palhares Carlo Prater vs. Erick Silva Edson Barboza vs. Terry Etim PRELIMINARY CARD (FX) Sam Stout vs. Thiago Tavares Gabriel Gonzaga vs. Ednaldo Oliveira Yuri Alcantara vs. Michihiro Omigawa Ricardo Funch vs. Mike Pyle Caio Magalhaes vs. Fabio Maldonado Felipe Arantes vs. Antonio "Pato" Carvalho