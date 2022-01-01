Not Available

UFC 151: Jones vs. Henderson was a planned mixed martial arts event that was to be held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on September 1, 2012 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was to be headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout, between champion Jon Jones and former dual-division PRIDE FC and Strikeforce champion Dan Henderson. However, the event was cancelled on August 23, when the UFC announced Henderson was unable to fight due to injury, and Jones refused to take a replacement fight against longtime middleweight antagonist, Chael Sonnen. Initial reports indicated that UFC 152, scheduled to take place three weeks later, would be renamed UFC 151. However, Zuffa announced that UFC 152 would keep its name and UFC 151 would officially be deemed a "lost show."