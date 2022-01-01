Not Available

UFC 154: St-Pierre vs. Condit was a mixed martial arts pay-per-view event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on November 17, 2012 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The main event features 170-pound champion St-Pierre (22-2 MMA, 16-2 UFC) vs. interim champ Condit (28-5 MMA, 5-1 UFC), with the welterweight title going to the winner. St-Pierre, who has had a lengthy recovery from knee surgery, will be fighting for the first time since an April 2011 win over Jake Shields and will have been out of competition for almost 19 months when he enters the cage. Condit, on the other hand, competes for the first time since earning the UFC's interim title with a February decision win over Nick Diaz