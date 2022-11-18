UFC 164 Henderson vs Pettis II

Not Available

The UFC lightweight championship will be on the line at UFC 164 in Milwaukee on August 31 when "Smooth" Benson Henderson defends the belt for the fourth time in what promises to be an epic rematch against hometown hero Anthony Pettis, the last man to defeat him. Plus, the heavyweight dream fight fans have been waiting years for becomes a reality when Frank Mir battles the returning Josh "The Warmaster" Barnett. UFC 164: Henderson vs Pettis ? Saturday, August 31, live on Pay-Per-View from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.