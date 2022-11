Not Available

UFC 167: St-Pierre vs. Hendricks is a mixed martial arts event held on November 16, 2013, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. The event will commemorate the organization's 20th anniversary. The main event is a UFC Welterweight Championship bout between the current champion Georges St-Pierre and #1 contender Johny Hendricks. Co-featured on the card is a light-heavyweight bout between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans and Chael Sonnen.