UFC 173: Barao vs. Dillashaw was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on May 24, 2014 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Main event - Bantamweight title - Renan Barão (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (#1) Light Heavyweight - Daniel Cormier (#2) vs. Dan Henderson (#7) Welterweight - Robbie Lawler (#1) vs. Jake Ellenberger (#7) Bantamweight - Takeya Mizugaki vs. Francisco Rivera Lightweight - James Krause vs. Jamie Varner