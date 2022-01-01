Not Available

UFC 190: Rousey vs. Correia is an upcoming mixed martial arts event that will be held on August 1, 2015 at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event is headlined by a UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Ronda Rousey and top contender Bethe Correia. The co-main event is a rematch of one of the greatest fights in PRIDE history, as Mauricio “Shogun” Rua battles Rogerio Nogueira in a light heavyweight bout. The event also features heavyweight bouts between Stefan Struve and Rodrigo Nogueira and between Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva and Soa Palelei. Also included in the main card is a UFC Women's Strawweight Championship title eliminator bout between Cláudia Gadelha and former WSOF Women's Strawweight champion Jessica Aguilar. The lightweight and bantamweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 4 also takes place in UFC 190.