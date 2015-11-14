2015

UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm

  • Action

Release Date

November 14th, 2015

Studio

Zuffa

The event will be the first that the promotion has held in Melbourne. It will also be the third stadium venue to host a UFC event after UFC 129 and UFC on Fox: Gustafsson vs. Johnson, which took place at the Rogers Centre in Canada and Tele2 Arena in Sweden, respectively. 265 lbs.: Jared Rosholt vs. Stefan Struve | 185 lbs.: Uriah Hall vs. Robert Whittaker | 265 lbs.: Mark Hunt vs. Antonio Silva | 115 lbs.: Women's Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valerie Letourneau | 135 lbs.: Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm

Cast

Ronda Rouseyherself
Holly Holmherself
Mark Hunthimself
Uriah Hallhimself
Antonio SilvaHimself
Robert WhittakerHimself

