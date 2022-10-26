UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

UFC 194 from the MGM Grand Gardens Arena headlined by the long awaited fight between Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor for the Unified Featherweight Title. UFC 194 PPV Main Event: 145 lbs. UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo vs. Interim 145-Pound Titleholder Conor McGregor | 185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold | 185 lbs.: Yoel Romero vs. Ronaldo Souza | 170 lbs.: Demian Maia vs. Gunnar Nelson | 145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Jeremy Stephens
