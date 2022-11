Not Available

UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 was a mixed martial arts event held on June 4, 2016 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Main Card: Middleweight: Michael Bisping vs. Luke Rockhold Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs. Urijah Faber Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Ricardo Lamas Middleweight: Dan Henderson vs. Hector Lombard Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Bobby Green