Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Bantamweight: Irene Aldana (9-4) vs. Bethe Correia (10-3-1) | Welterweight: Thiago Alves (23-13) vs. Laureano Staropoli (8-1) | Featherweight: José Aldo (28-4) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (19-1) | Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (11-4) vs. Anderson Silva (34-9, 1 NC) | Strawweight championship: Rose Namajunas (c) (8-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (19-6)