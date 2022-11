Not Available

Welterweight Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington (ic) Featherweight Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski Women's Bantamweight Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie Welterweight Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders Women's Flyweight Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo Flyweight Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Middleweight Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota