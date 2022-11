Not Available

UFC 250 is a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on June 6, 2020 at a location TBD in the United States.[1] It was originally planned to take place on May 9 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.[2] Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was eventually postponed (see section below).[3] On April 21, the UFC confirmed that UFC 249 would be moved to May 9 and UFC 250 was pushed back to June 6.[4][5]