UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on November 21, 2020, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Dieveson Figueiredo vs. Alez Perez Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig