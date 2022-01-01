Not Available

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on January 23, 2021, at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Lightweight Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Women's Flyweight Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu