2006

UFC 57: Liddell vs. Couture 3

    February 3rd, 2006

    UFC 57: Liddell vs. Couture 3 was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on February 4, 2006. It was held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, and broadcasted live on pay-per-view in the United States. Headlining were top UFC stars and former coaches of The Ultimate Fighter Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

    		Randy CoutureHimself
    		Frank MirHimself
    		Brandon VeraHimself
    		Justin EilersHimself
    		Renato SobralHimself
    		Joe RiggsHimself

