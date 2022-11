Not Available

UFC 62: Liddell vs. Sobral was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on August 26, 2006. The main event was a Light Heavyweight Title fight between Chuck 'The Iceman' Liddell and Renato 'Babalu' Sobral and the co-main event was a TUF finale re-match between Forrest Griffin and the 'American Psycho' Stephan Bonnar.