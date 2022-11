Not Available

UFC 66: Liddell vs. Ortiz was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on December 30, 2006. UFC 66's main event was a championship fight with two of the UFC's biggest light heavyweight stars, Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell defending his title against former champion Tito Ortiz. The co-main event saw Forrest Griffin take on 'The Dean Of Mean' Keith Jardine.