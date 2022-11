Not Available

UFC 71: Liddell vs. Jackson was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The event took place on Saturday, May 26, 2007 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event was the rematch between UFC Light Heavyweight Champion "The Iceman" Chuck Liddell and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Jackson was the only fighter to have an unavenged win against Liddell.