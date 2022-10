Not Available

UFC 85: Bedlam was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), on June 7, 2008 at The O2 arena in London, England. Former two-time UFC® welterweight champion MATT HUGHES begins his run for an unprecedented third title against a young gun eager to take his place near the top of the 170-pound ladder in Brazilian slugger THIAGO “PITBULL” ALVES.