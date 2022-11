Not Available

A look back at the best moments from 2011 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, featuring 30 matches in total. Among the fighters whose exploits captured the imagination of UFC viewers in 2011 were Junior dos Santos, Frankie Edgar, Tito Ortiz, Wanderlei Silva and Minotauro Nogueira, while, for many, the encounter between Dan Henderson and Shogun Rua stands as the most memorable fight of the decade.