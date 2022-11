Not Available

With upsets, knockouts, submissions, UFC Best of 2015 recaps the year in 90 mesmerizing minutes. Look back at defining moments from dominant titleholders including Ronda Rousey, newly crowned champions including Daniel Cormier and stars on the rise like Conor McGregor. Plus, nearly four hours of bonus fights bring you all the action from signature performances by stars such as Jon Jones, Jose Aldo, Chris Weidman, Demetrious Johnson and more.